Family resource fair set for Saturday in Veterans Memorial Park

The Quad Cities Area Family Fair will be 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Bettendorf.

The event, hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi’s Playhouse, will feature more than 30 vendors, including resources about fall programs, financial planning, volunteer opportunities, information about adaptive sports and recreational programs, therapeutic program and activities, and inclusive young-adult activities.

The free event is for families of all ages and all abilities.

The Family Fair is a one-stop shop of resources for families with special needs. Vendors attending include: Amerigroup Iowa, Augustana College Roseman Center for Speech, Language, and Hearing, Camp Courageous, Child Abuse Council, Child Care Resource and Referral, City of Davenport Parks and Recreation, Davenport Challenger Little League Baseball, District Wide Davenport Disabled, Mental Health & Educational Accommodations Advocacy, Empower House, Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Center, Hanger Clinic, New Kingdom Trailriders, Quad Cities Music Therapy, Quad City Chapter Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa, Rock Island County Regional Office of Education, Schnell & Hancock, P.C., Skip-a-Long Child Development Services, Special Olympics Scott County, St. Ambrose University Children’s Campus, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, and The Quad City Sled Hockey Association.

The goal of the fair is to create awareness of Quad-City resources.

For more information, visit Hand in Hand or GiGi’s Playhouse.

Hand in Hand provides inclusive recreational and learning opportunities for people of all abilities, including those with disabilities. The organization was founded in 2000 by two sets of parents who wanted their children with disabilities to have the same opportunities as their typically developing peers. Hand in Hand started as a one-week summer camp and has grown to include more than 15 year-round programs including child care, after school and summer care, evening and weekend programs, camp, and People with Purpose.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down syndrome achievement center that provides free educational and therapeutic programs for people of all ages with Down syndrome. GiGi’s was founded in the Chicago area by a mother who wanted to make a change in the way the world views Down syndrome. The local Playhouse is one of 48 across the nation and Mexico.