A Family Resources employee has been honored by the U.S. Department of Justice for excellence in victim services.

The DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa joined federal, state, and local communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and celebrating victims’ rights, protections, and services.

The week was April 23-29, 2023 and featured the theme, “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change,” which emphases the importance of engaging with victims of crime, learning from their lived experiences, amplifying their voices, and fostering an environment where they are heard, believed, and supported, according to a release from Davenport-based Family Resources.

Award winner Gretchen McCall, right, with Alyse Hardin, Director of Survivor Services at Family Resources.

As part of this observance, the Southern District of Iowa recognizes the courage and bravery of victims, and the outstanding work of law enforcement, victim advocates, and community service partners throughout Iowa. Seven individuals were recognized for outstanding service to victims, including Gretchen McCall – the Family Resources/Braking Traffik Survivor Advocate.

McCall has provided excellent victim services to the Davenport community and the Southern District of Iowa, says the DOJ release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

“McCall and her services were instrumental in a Davenport human trafficking case where, as a victim advocate, she provided the human trafficking victim with vital resources to ensure a solid foundation for the victim, before, during, and after trial,” the release said.

“McCall’s devotion to her profession, time and time again, has proven to be an invaluable resource to the community and the victims for whom she relentlessly advocates.”

Gretchen is a social activist and leader in the anti-human trafficking field, according to her Family Resources bio. She has her bachelor’s degree in Public Health Studies and has over four years’ experience mentoring survivors of human trafficking and providing education to the community regarding the issue.

She is a mother and enjoys cooking and spending time with friends and family. Her favorite quote when addressing the issue of human trafficking is, “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change” (Dr. Wayne Dyer).

United States Attorney Richard Westphal with Alyse Hardin and Gretchen McCall of Family Resources, Davenport, and Charlotte Kovacs, Victim Witness Specialist for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa. Like McCall, Kovacs also was given an award for excellence in victim services.

“These awards proudly recognize the exceptional efforts of individuals providing assistance to federal and state victims in the Southern District of Iowa,” said U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal. “Advocacy for the rights and safety of victims is a cogent reminder of the long-term human impact of these crimes. The service of these individuals, and other state and federal victim advocates, are a vital component of our criminal justice system.”

These Iowa awards included five law enforcement victim service awards and two winners for excellence in victim services. For more information about Family Resources, visit its website HERE.