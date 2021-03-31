Family Resources is offering services to help cope with Breasia’s death

Families living through this unbearable grief don’t have to go through it alone.



Organizations like Family Resources specialize in helping deal with their grief.



Nicole Cisne-Durbin is the Family Resources President and said counselors have been helping Breasia’s family since her disappearance and will continue to.



The announcement of Breasia Terrell’s body being found was emotional for so many throughout the Quad Cities.



Family, friends and those invested in bringing her home are hurt.

“It’s very normal to feel that sense of loss even if you didn’t in particular know Breasia because this did effect our entire community so we really want to make sure that our community understands that we are here to help and that we can provide those supportive resources,” said Cisne-Durbin.

Staff members have gone through intense training for a situation just like this.



“We have folks that have received lots of training to make sure that they can meet the clients where they’re at,” said Cisne-Durbin.



Family Resources will do whatever they can to help Breasia’s family and anyone going through traumatic experiences, cope with the emotions that come along with loss.



“I think our first steps are who has been impacted the most and how to we offer services to those who have been impacted the most,” said Cisne-Durbin. “I think the grief process looks different for everyone and depending on what situation you’re dealing with we’ll whether or not you get that closer but closer looks different for everyone.”



All of the services at Family Resources are free.