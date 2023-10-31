Family Resources is getting a new home.

The group is moving to a new location, 1414 W. Lombard Street in Davenport on November 12th. The move is in response to the changing needs of the people they serve, and the new location will have more parking, general accessibility and internal collaboration opportunities to improve service delivery. The Donation Center and the Crisis Stabilization Residential Services will stay on the Annie Wittenmyer Campus, 2800 Eastern Avenue in Davenport, while all other programming and administrative services will move to the new address.

“The Annie Wittenmyer campus has served as our home for 49 years, and we are so grateful to the City of Davenport for this longld-standing partnership that allowed us to serve children and families in our community,” said Nicole Cisne Durbin, Family Resources’ CEO. “But sometimes change is inevitable, and in this case, change was necessary. This move will allow us to be agile and evolve alongside the people we serve.”

The organization will be open for business at its new location starting November 20th and will hold an open house for the public in January.

For information about the move, click here or call (563) 326-9191. For more information on Family Resources, click here.