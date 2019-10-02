Family Resources names new president

Family Resources has named Nicole Cisne Durbin as its new president.

Cisne Durbin moved to the Quad Cities to pursue her Master’s in Community Counseling at Western Illinois University-QC, and upon graduating, began her career at Family Resources.

“I am honored to be chosen as the next President of Family Resources. My family chose the Quad Cities as our home in large part because of my career here. The dedication and passion our employees have for our mission is contagious,” says Cisne Durbin. “I have watched us navigate the waters of uncertainty and pull together to do what is best for our community, and the individuals and families we serve. Family Resources has been around for 170 years because we adapt to change and become stronger with each evolution. I am looking forward to enhancing existing partnerships as well as forging new ones in order to make all the communities we serve even stronger.”

Family Resources dates back to 1849 and states its mission is “to strengthen children, families and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions.”

“Nicole has been with Family Resources for the past 12 years, and began her career here as a Sexual Abuse Therapist,” said Rob Woodall, Family Resources Board Chair and Director of Global Plant Operations at Arconic. “She has provided leadership in various capacities as the Director of Survivor Services, Chief Operating Officer, and Interim President. Nicole’s experience with Family Resources and passion for the mission is what is needed to lead the agency forward.”