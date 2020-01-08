Family Resources raises awareness for Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Awareness Month will be observed in January. Family Resources is trying to raise awareness for Trafficking. Family Resources joined forces with Breaking Traffik to teach more people about the problem.

Human Trafficking is the use of coercion to get another person to provide goods or services in exchange for labor or commercial sex. Awareness is rising and more people are speaking up.

Family Resources offers shelter and housing as well as working with law enforcement for those in need. They want people to know that they are there for them if they need help. The goal is to gain the trust of people who may have lost trust in the system.

On January 11th Family Resources is encouraging people to wear blue to show their support for survivors of labor and sex trafficking.