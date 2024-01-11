Family Resources will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house at their new location on Thursday, Jan. 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served to those in attendance.

The nonprofit organization announced a move to 1414 W. Lombard Street (off Marquette) in Davenport in November of 2023, after 49 years on the Annie Wittenmyer campus, citing increased parking, general accessibility, and opportunities for internal collaboration as the primary reasons for the move.

The new Family Resources building is at 1414 W. Lombard St., Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

About the Jan. 18 event, Family Resources’ CEO Nicole Cisne Durbin said Wednesday: “After a couple months of hard work on the part of our staff and leadership, we’ve settled into our new home and we are so excited to welcome the community inside for a closer look at all of the ways this move will positively impact the people we serve.”

Family Resources CEO Nicole Cisne Durbin

The Donation Center and the Crisis Stabilization Residential Services will stay on the Annie Wittenmyer Campus, 2800 Eastern Avenue in Davenport, while all other programming and administrative services moved to the new address.

The new facility is along the city of Davenport bus line and will have plenty of parking available. “In addition, our new location will offer the opportunity for increased collaboration across service lines as the community-based services will be streamlined into one location,” the nonprofit’s website says. “Finally, the move will allow the organization to be both agile and responsive to the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

Another view of Family Resources, next to Genesis West, seen Jan. 11, 2024 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Family Resources provides:

Family Resources, Inc. was founded in Davenport in 1849 as the “Ladies Benevolent Society” by a group of pioneer women who included Annie Wittenmyer, and has called the Wittenmyer campus home since 1974.

Since its inception, Family Resources has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Quad Cities community. Today, the organization provides support and services to thousands of individuals and families throughout 19 counties.

The Lombard building, next to Genesis Medical Center West campus, is 22,104 square feet and has been home to orthopedic and physical therapy clinics and was a COVID vaccination center and testing site during the pandemic, according to Genesis.

For more information, visit Family Resources HERE.