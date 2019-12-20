Family responds to Klemme charges

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Casey Klemme with second degree murder for the death of his wife Tiffany Klemme on Wednesday.

The incident happened in July, but the family is still dealing with the emotional repercussions.

Kelsey Barksdale has been dealing with mixed emotions since the incident last July.

“I don’t hate him, I don’t anything like that,” Barksdale said. “20 years, they were together. Since I was a baby, they loved each other, loved us, we had a great household, a great home. If I could talk to him right now I would tell him that I love him. You know I still love my dad and I wish him nothing but happiness and everything. Granted he can’t really have that. But, he made a mistake and it just so happened to be the worst thing that could happen.”

Barksdale says that being able to move on past the incident has been hard, but some things have happened that have made it even more difficult.

“I’ve had lots of friends, family reach out to me and ask me if I’m ok,” Barksdale said. “But also my sister Laney has gotten text messages, threats, saying that our family deserved what we got. That my dad deserves to be raped and killed in prison, and that our family’s going to get what we deserve and we’re nothing but trash. We don’t need this, we just lost both of our parents. Our whole lives just changed, and we just can’t take that anymore.”

Casey Klemme is currently being held in Scott county jail on a million dollar bond.