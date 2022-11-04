A Muscatine family was safe but without shelter after their home was destroyed by an early morning fire Friday, Nov. 4.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at 2807 Mulberry Ave., a news release says. Muscatine firefighters found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor upon arrival at the scene.

Firefighters attacked the fire and were able to bring the fire under control within about 10 minutes. However, fire crews remained on scene for another 2 1/2 hours doing overhaul and putting out hot spots. Muscatine Fire investigators at the scene were assisted by the State Fire Marshal in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

(contributed photo)

A husband and wife along with two young children were at home at the time of the fire but were uninjured. The husband was assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene but was not transported from the scene.

The home has been listed as a total loss as well as the contents, for a loss of just over $200,000.

A total of 18 firefighters, including Fruitland Fire crews who responded via automatic aid, were at the scene. The Muscatine Fire Department also was assisted by four officers from the Muscatine Police Department. No responders were injured battling the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. Additionally, 1-800-Boardup secured the structure and provided some initial support to the family, too.