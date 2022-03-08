A family of five safely escaped a house fire shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of West 4th Street, Davenport.

Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey said crews quickly got the fire under control in the older two-story house and kept the blaze within the upstairs room of its origin.

“Everybody’s OK. No injuries at this time,” he said. Crews stayed on the scene for overhaul and continued the investigation, he said.

We do not know the cause of the fire. Local 4 News/ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with firefighters to provide updates when they are available.

Davenport District Fire Chief Neil Gainey says everyone escaped safely from a fire on the 2100 block of 4th Street on Tuesday night: pic.twitter.com/73h8ZaHQ41 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 9, 2022