Fire destroyed a home on West 4th St. in Davenport on Dec. 18, and now the family is asking for help, according to a GoFundMe site.

(photo by Linda Cook)

When crews arrived, they found the outside of the home sustained heavy damage, with the inside full of smoke and water damage. The family says they lost everything, including all the Christmas gifts for the kids, and they are turning to the community for support.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, the mother had a heart attack in September, and she’s raising her children as a single parent.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.