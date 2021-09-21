Family seeks justice after neighbor arrested for attacking their loved one

Lisa Bowser can’t believe how her sister was taken away from her family.

“She was attacked from behind from her neighbor with a hammer,” said Bowser.

According to Lisa, the incident happened at the Pineview Apartments in Milan. Julie had moved to the complex three months ago. Soon after, she met a new neighbor.

“Befriended him at first because she’s neighborly and friendly and then he just started stalking her and harassing her. She had told the landlord twice about him,” said Bowser.

Things quickly took a turn when Julie’s family found information online about her neighbor Ward Davis.

“His uncle told her to stay away from him because he’s a bad guy, she told that to my mother on Monday and then my mom called me and I looked him up on the internet and found all this stuff about him,” said Bowser.

Julie is at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where Lisa and her mom made the difficult decision to let doctors take Julie off oxygen Monday morning.

Lisa hopes justice is served.

Davis is set to appear in court on October 5 for a preliminary hearing.

The Milan Police Department said they are still investigating the incident.