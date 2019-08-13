Family sells coupon books to raise money for daughter’s medical costs

Kaylea Proehl has spent her whole life battling a rare genetic disease called Tuberous Sclerosis.

The disease causes seizures and heart and skin problems.

“We had never even heard of it,” said Lori Proehl, Kaylea’s mother.

Local 4 brought you Kaylea’s story last August when she was preparing for a brain surgery that could change her life. The goal was to remove a tumor that was causing her to have seizures.

“She’s just been doing real great since her surgery,” said Proehl.

Her mom said Kaylea hasn’t had a seizure since the surgery.

The family still has to travel to Texas or Cincinnati every six months for follow ups.

They are raising money by selling Quad Cities dining tour coupon books.

“We’re needing money for medical for traveling all the time so we’re like we’ll just support epilepsy and support Kaylea by earning the money from the coupon books and putting it towards her medical trips,” Proehl said.

Each booklet costs $35 and comes with coupons for more than 150 restaurants.

Anyone interested in buying one can contact Jay Proehl at (309)281-8524 or Lori Proehl at 309-278-3497.

More information can also be found on Lori Proehl’s Facebook page.