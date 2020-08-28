Family sets up fundraising page to help pay for 7-month-old boy’s medical care and burn treatments

A seven-month-old boy hospitalized with burns and broken bones continues to be in the ICU.

We first told you about Jayden Solorzano on Thursday night.

He has a lot of swelling to the right side of his face. Now his mother says his right eye is completely swollen shut, the baby is still running a fever as well.

Police aren’t saying anything more about their investigation into the mother’s ex-boyfriend as a possible suspect.

The family has set up a fundraising page to help pay for Jayden’s medical care and burn treatments.