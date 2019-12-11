Family shares memories of Riverdale victim

Justine Brauer was a longtime friend of Terry Warner and she’s remembering the times they had together after he was killed at his house over the weekend.

“He was an amazing person actually, an amazing dad, he was always there for me and the kids, an amazing friend um he was funny, goofy, childish at times,” Brauer said.

The couple had three kids together who now are without their father.

“Playful, he would play with them, take them whenever I needed, he was just a very full time father even with us living separately he would always he would always be around them like he was their best friend,” she said.

Now she said she’s taking things day by day, but knows how hard this will be on her kids.

“It’s been pretty emotional, my son just lays around, he doesn’t’ really do a whole lot he doesn’t really say a whole lot, I don’t really think it quite hit him yet. And her she doesn’t, my 4 year old she doesn’t really understand anything yet so it’s definitely going to get harder as it goes.”

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the family and kids.

“I think it’s just going to get better as it goes so I can help give my kids as much as a normal life as possible,” Brauer said.

She hasn’t spoken to Brian Duque, the man accused of shooting Warner, but she said she’d like to.

“I want him to feel the full weight of what he’s done, he took my kids father and the fact that they were there, that’s something that they’re going to have to live with forever and he did that.”