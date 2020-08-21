Family speaks out after $3.6M settlement reached in Whiteside County deputy crash case

A $3.6 million settlement has been reached in connection with the death of a Morrison man killed when his motorcycle was hit by a Whiteside County Deputy’s squad car.

This was 4 years ago.

Deputy Jeffery Wunderlich went the wrong direction on a one way lane without any lights or sirens.

He ran into 58-year-old Bill Damhoff.

The Sheriff’s Office sent a letter of apology to the family.

Sheriff John Booker was not the sheriff at the time the crash happened, but he says it was important to acknowledge the deputy’s actions, emphasize the importance of emergency lights to deputies, and to send condolences to the family.

“We just want the family to know besides being part of the settlement agreement. I want them to know that The Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family during this terrible tragedy,” says Booker.



However Lynette Damhoff, Bill’s widow says she doesn’t feel the apology is sincere.

“If you really want to change things why didn’t you fix this 4 years ago? You did it when it became public, so I don’t think that’s sincere,” says Damhoff.

Damhoff says 4 years after her husband’s death the family has received some measure of justice.

“I’m not happy, but I’m looking at it as an opportunity because of the money. I am going to be able to help my kids, and grand-kids, and that’s what Bill would want,” says Damhoff.

Although Booker was not the Sheriff at the time, he issued a written and signed apology letter to Damhoff, in which he admits Deputy Wunderlich was at fault.

“It was a terrible tragedy for the community, the Damhoff family as well as law enforcement. Again words of condolences aren’t really enough, but my thoughts and prayers are with the Damhoff family all the time,” says Booker.

Damhoff says she was looking for that apology for years, and she says no one from the Sheriff’s Office contacted her that night, or in the 4 years since the incident happened.

She says instead what she says she heard from the sheriff’s office were denials.

“They tried to blame my husband. You’re not going to kill him, and then try to blame him for it,” says Damhoff.

Damhoff says the cruelty of the situation still makes her upset.

“We should be able to expect more out of the police than that, but we didn’t, and hundreds and hundreds of people don’t get that. And it’s not right,” says Damhoff.

Sheriff Booker says his office will continue training to prevent incidents like this from happening.