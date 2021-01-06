Family Video closing all stores, including 3 in QC

Rental chain Family Video will be closing over 250 of their remaining locations starting Wednesday.

According to a news release, the company will sell off inventory and end a 43-year run of providing home entertainment, primarily in the upper Midwest, South and East.

Many stores are expected to stay open while inventory is sold off. Customers are encouraged to visit their website to purchase movies, games, and other merchandise.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank our customers and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

All Family Video real estate will be available to lease through Highland Ventures LTD.

Here is a list of stores closing in Illinois and Iowa. The full list in all states can be found here.

Iowa

Bettendorf, IA (2925 18th St)

Davenport, IA (3833 Division St)

Keokuk, IA (1121 Main Street)

Marion, IA (1055 Linden Dr Suite B)

Mason City, IA (116A Fifth Street Sw)

Waterloo, IA (3032 Ansborough Ave)

West Des Moines, IA (1710 Grand Ave)

Illinois

Belleville, IL (1838 Central Plaza Dr)

Belvidere, IL (105 W Harrison St)

Bloomington, IL (604 E Locust St)

Bourbonnais, IL (375 Main St Nw)

Canton, IL (459 E Chestnut St)

Carbondale, IL (819 W Main St)

Champaign, IL (1101 N Mattis Ave)

Chatham, IL (210 N Main St)

Clinton, IL (605 W Van Buren St)

Creve Coeur, IL (104 N Highland St)

Dixon, IL (505 S Galena Ave)

Galesburg, IL (187 W Losey St)

Harrisburg, IL (33 W Poplar St)

Homewood, IL (2000 W 183Rd St)

Jacksonville, IL (156 W Morton Ave)

Kankakee, IL (1650 W Court St)

Kewanee, IL (715 S Main St)

Loves Park, IL (6108 N Second St)

Marion, IL (709 W Main St)

Moline, IL (4100 12th Avenue)

Pekin, IL (1712 Broadway St)

Peoria, IL (708 W Glen Ave)

Princeton, IL (20 W Century Dr)

Quincy, IL (2000 Broadway St)

Round Lake Beach, IL (724 W Rollins Rd)

Salem, IL (612 W Main St)

Springfield, IL (1802 N Grand Ave E)

Waterloo, IL (100 Plaza Dr)

Wood River, IL (895 East Edwardsville Rd)

Zion, IL (3242 Sheridan Rd)