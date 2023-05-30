Local 4 News spoke to Mike Collier this morning. Collier said he believes his cousin Brandon Colvin is still in the building after he did not show up for a Memorial Day gathering and wants the City of Davenport to do a full search and rescue for him and other people and pets before the building is demolished.

Watch the full interview in the above video, which includes Collier pointing out where you can still see Colvin’s clothes and pillow in his exposed apartment.