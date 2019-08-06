Family who lost home to fire say they are working to get back to normal

EAST MOLINE, Illinois- A family that lost its home after last week’s fire in East Moline works to get back to normal.

Thursday’s fire on 15th street was so strong it spread to the next building. Nobody was hurt. But five tenants needed to find a new place to live.One is a family of four.

“Disbelief, hurt. ” Those are words that describe what Aimee Hoyt is thinking as she looks at what’s left of a place she used to call home. She shares, “we had just seconds. The building just literally went up fast. Seconds to get out.”

Hoyt was able to salvage the most important items such as family pictures. But everything else was lost in the flames. “Clothes, electronics, anything that’s plugged in we can’t save. Everything breakable is probably gone,” says Hoyt.

Hoyt’s sixteen year old daughter, Shaylee Hoyt, describes the seconds her mother was collecting items as one of the scariest.

“My mom was the last one that got out and i’m thankful she got out because considering how fast it went up i didn’t think i’d see her,” says the sixteen year old.

They Hoyt’s have been staying in a hotel in Moline since the incident.Today, they’re back as they’re insurance is investigating the damage.What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Through all this trouble, they’re grateful their community has stepped up by offering clothes and school supplies. “I love it its outstanding. I don’t know how to repay them,” the mom shares. Above all, Hoyt says she’s grateful her family, the most precious things in life to her, made it out alive. “Getting the kids out was my number one priority more than anything.”

To help the five displaced families, visit this website.