Family whose mother was hit, killed by car wants closure

A Davenport family is dealing with the death of a woman who was hit by a car while out for a walk in Rockford, Ill.

Renee Whitbeck Wright died on Feb. 28 after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Her family wants closure about what happened to the 49-year-old woman.

Christian Whitbeck lost a piece of his heart when his mother, Renee Whitbeck Wright, was hit and killed as a pedestrian by a driver nearly two weeks ago.

“We really didn’t have that strong of a relationship. I’ve already missed her for a while. It’s hit me a lot different that I thought it would,” says Christian Whitbeck. “As far as the person that hit her, we don’t know anything about what’s going on with him. Whether he was impaired, or it was just an accident. I know I heard he stayed on the scene.”

Authorities with Rockford Police Department say the case is still under investigation. However, Wright’s family is still in shock that a member of their family is gone too soon.

Jessica Roberts, Wright’s sister, says she’ll miss her sibling.

“She was definitely her own person,” Roberts said. “She was caring, and she was there for me when our mom died. She did a lot for me.”

Roberts says she’s hoping to now shed light on pedestrian safety while also still trying to get closure from the case of her own sister.

“That’s been something that I have been waiting to hear on … just to kind of know what happened,” she said. “Pretty much every day since then it’s been running through my mind, like what happened? Where was she going? Where was she coming from?”

Whitbeck says he just wishes he could have told his mother one last thing.

“I’m sorry for everything. I wish it could have been better,” says Whitbeck.

Now that he won’t ever have that chance, he wants people to think before they get behind the wheel so no other family has to bury a loved one.

“Be more aware when you’re driving, walking, or anytime when you’re out and about,” says Whitbeck.

Local 4 News contacted Rockford Police several times to check on any updates in Wright’s case.

Investigators only say the investigation is ongoing.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.