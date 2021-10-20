Famous athlete brings motivation and inspiration to local students

Chris Nikic — the first person with Downs syndrome to ever finish the Ironman Triathlon — visited students at North Scott Junior High to talk about inspiration, diversity, acceptance, and achieving goals. He discussed his “1% Better” strategy — the method he uses to train and prepare for his athletic endeavors.

“Two years ago I was just a kid with Downs syndrome — that changed with a single mindset — to get one percent better every day,” Nikic said.

That single change in mindset changed the course of his future in a matter of just two years. Now, he wants to share this opportunity with young people across the country — including students in Eldridge. Students reflected on what they learned from his speech.

“I thought he was a great role model to anyone down about anything and doubting themselves.” a seventh- grade student at North Scott Junior High said.

Nikic holds a Guinness World Record and finished the Boston Marathon. Now he plans to continue his athletic training — all while pursuing his passion for public speaking. With more than 100,000 social media followers, Nikic has become renowned for his work both on and off the track.

“It’s very memorable to have a celebrity come to school – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” an eighth-grader at North Scott Junior High School said.