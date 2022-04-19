Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to renovate the approximately 18,000-square-foot former Slagle’s store at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire, the company announced Monday night.

Renovation of the existing building should begin later this year, with a tentative opening in summer of 2023.

“We are excited to announce plans to expand and want to thank local officials and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for making this project possible,” Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a release. “While residents of LeClaire are familiar with Fareway, we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the growing community.”

Fareway Stores has 129 stores in six Midwest states, including six current locations in the Quad Cities area. (fareway.com)

Fareway is committed to providing only the best in fresh, highest quality meat, with full-service butcher counters; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service, including to-your-car carryout. Additionally, the location will offer FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pick-up, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“We are thrilled to have Fareway coming to the City of LeClaire,” said Mayor Dennis Gerard. “Having a full-service grocery store in our city is the number-one requested amenity we hear from our residents. We have been working on this for several years. Fareway is the perfect fit for our community!”

After serving LeClaire for over 50 years, Slagle’s closed its doors in late 2019.

“Bringing a full-service grocery store to LeClaire has been a goal of many for years,” said GRT QC Properties, LLC Managing Partner Steve Geifman. “Along with Fareway’s great grocery selection, bakery, and fresh meats, we are also committed to renovating the center and bringing more businesses and visitors to LeClaire. Thank you Fareway, City of LeClaire, and residents who encouraged this process to move forward.”

Fareway will begin the public process this week, with more details forthcoming in the near future, the release said. LeClaire would be the seventh store in the Quad Cities region. It has existing stores in Moline, Bettendorf, Davenport, Geneseo, Muscatine and Clinton.

