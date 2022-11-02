The largest racquetball venue in the Quad Cities – the Eldridge Recreation and Fitness Center –

is preparing to permanently close its doors in the near future after the Eldridge YMCA opens

in the coming months, according to the news release.

One final farewell racquetball tournament will be hosted by Eldridge Recreation & Fitness

Center, or “ERF” as it’s commonly called. The Marigold Resources Quad City Open will take

place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6. Play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m., then

again Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the release says.

There are currently 73 players registered for the event represented by seven states. Sixteen of

those players are rooted in the Quad City area while others are coming from all over the

Midwest. Eighteen players are signed up in the Open division, fighting for their share of $2,200

in prize money. Two players in the Open division are ranked in the top 50 of all racquetball

players in the country.

In addition to the Open division, there are 10 other divisions as well, offering amateur players a

chance at some prize money, and a chance to sweat calories and build friendships while in

town.

ERF has been host to many racquetball tournaments since its existence. This will be the 8th

annual event hosted by Tournament Director Josh Paul. This event also has the largest draw of

those eight tournaments with 73 players (2019-71).

The Quad City area has a half dozen other venues with racquetball courts, however, ERF has

the most available courts with five, the release says. The next most is the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center with three.

Players must have been pre-registered to participate, as registration is full. However, spectators

are welcome to come watch the fast-paced action at no charge.

For more information, email Tournament Director Josh Paul at joshpaul1982@gmail.com or

call/text 563-529-3462