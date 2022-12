Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8.

Photo courtesy Bryan Bobb

The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, interior and exterior decorative lighting and EV charging stations for electric vehicles.

