The Scott County Farm Bureau will sponsor a “Meet the Davenport School Board Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the small meeting room at Walcott American Legion 548, 121 W. Bryant St., Walcott. The event is open to the public.

Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions.

All the Davenport School Board candidates have been invited to participate in this event: