Farmers market coming to Cambridge

Cambridge is launching a new farmers market starting on Sunday, May 2, located at College Square Park.

The market is planned to be held every Sunday and Thursday through October.

On Sundays, the market will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vendors local to Cambridge and the surrounding area will have various items for sale, such as farm fresh vegetables, meat, spices, eggs, houseplants, cut flowers, local honey, baked goods, candles, yard art, wood art, crafts, and upcycled clothing.

Any vendor that would like to take part in the farmers market can contact Gaylene Gilbert by email or phone at 309-714-3856.