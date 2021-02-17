Farmers to Families Food Box distribution changing location again

The Farmers to Families Food Box distribution is once again moving to a new location to better accommodate the demand.

Last week, the distribution was moved to the parking lot outside Modern Woodmen Park to help with the expected large turnout, but it still caused traffic congestion on River Drive enough to concern Davenport city officials about the public’s safety.

Starting this Friday, February 19, the distribution will be moved to Credit Island Park, located at 2200 West River Drive in Davenport. The entrance to the park is on the south side of West River Drive.

Operating hours will remain the same, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Virtual Technology Group (VTG), the all-volunteer local organization that operates the Quad Cities distribution, has seen more and more families turning to the program for help since the food box giveaway was started in October 2020.

“And so, Davenport city officials have come to aid of these families, once again, by providing a larger distribution center in Credit Island Park,” said Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, speaking on behalf of VTG.

To date, VTG has distributed more than 20,000 boxes of food, free of charge, to thousands of local families affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.