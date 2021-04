There’s another Farmers to Families food giveaway happening tomorrow — Friday.

It’ll begin 10:30 a.m. at Credit Island Park Lodge and last until the food is gone.

Families can come and pick up a box of food and some milk.

The program started last October by the USDA and will only continue until the end of this month.

Tens of thousands of boxes of food have been given away so far to those in need.