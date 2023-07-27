A hot day didn’t stop a big crowd from running up the Brady Street hill. They showed up for the 21st annual Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints. Some runners say they trained for weeks and made sure to stay hydrated before the race.

Dozens of runners of all ages gathered in Davenport, while some fans came out to show support

“We have a ton of runners in our running club who are competing in the sprints tonight, so we created these t-shirts to spell out one of our custom hashtags: #werunthequad,” Moira Kelly said.

Some runners just wanted to have fun. Surprisingly, some top finishers said training was not high on the to-do list for the race.

“I just got back from vacation in Hawaii for 10 days and I was talking to the guy who got second — he’d just got back from vacation. So we were both lacking a little training and just had to make it happen,” St. Ambrose sprinter Will Reemstma said.

“To be honest, we haven’t really done much training,” Assumption sprinter Annika Katula said. “It’s just something we do over the summer. We’ve done our own workouts throughout the summer. It’s just we get together one more time and run a race before the season starts.”

Reemstma took first place in the men’s open category with a time of 1:03. Will says he wanted to keep the family tradition alive as his brother won in the past two years.

“Got close to the line, I knew it was going to be close, so I had to give it everything I had – and thankfully it was enough,” Reemstma said.

For the high school girls relay, Assumption took first with a time of 1:07 and Rock Island finished second.

Every year people ask, ‘Is the legacy going to keep going on?’ Because you see new faces every time,” Katula said. “And it’s just a good feeling to make our coaches proud.”