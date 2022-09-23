On Sept. 22, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch, near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies located an overturned vehicle in the creek bed in the 1800 block of 280th Avenue, ccording to a Friday release. Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle left the roadway and entered the adjacent ditch, before overturning into the creek bed.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries. The identity of the driver is currently behind withheld, pending proper notification of family, the release said. The driver’s name is expected to be released Monday, Sept. 26.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, DeWitt Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Welton Fire Department and Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office