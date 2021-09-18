Fatal fall at state park under investigation

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fatal fall early Saturday at Bellevue State Park in Bellevue, Iowa.

Shortly after 4;15 a.m., local authorities were notified about a person who had fallen from a bluff at the park, a news release says. The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continue the investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The park remains open, the release says.