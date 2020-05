A motorcycle crash in DeWitt leaves two people dead.

Local Four News was the only station at the scene. The wreck happened around 4:15 at the intersection of 205th Street and 290th Avenue.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle crashed into a farm fence. Both people riding were pronounced dead at the scene. The area was shut down for awhile.

The identity of the victims is not being released. The cause of the accident is under investigation.