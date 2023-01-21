Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill.

The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was deceased on scene, according to a Rock Island County Sheriff release Saturday.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation. No further information will be released at this time, the release said.