Father ‘Bud’ Grant reinstated with restrictions after investigation of sexual misconduct

The Diocese of Des Moines has reinstated Father ‘Bud’ Grant, with restrictions, to the ministry after an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct determined it did not need further review by the Church.

The investigation by the Diocese of Des Moines found there was misconduct by Father Grant but it did not meet the criteria of abuse of a minor as defined by Church Law at the time of the incident because the complainant was above majority age.

Father Grant has been suspended from serving as the priest at St. Andrew Parish in Blue Grass and teaching at St. Ambrose University since March 2020 when the investigation into the allegations began.

Following the findings of the investigation, Father Grant may resume as the priest of St. Andrew Parish and teaching in the Spring of 2021 at St. Ambrose University.

But due to the seriousness of the misconduct, Father Grant will have restrictions on his ministry and supervision of his activities for at least one year.

The restrictions are:

No touch policy for anyone younger than 24-years-old except for exchanging the sign of peace with handshake or offering blessing during public celebration of the sacraments.

All one-to-one ministry with individual up to 24-years of age, including the celebration of the sacrament of reconciliation, or other academic support is to be in an accessible space visible to the public.

No individual meeting in a rectory, parish, academic or other setting is permitted when no else is present in the building or natural space (park, outdoor campus setting, etc.).

Any offsite ministry, course-related or social gatherings with individuals up to 24-years of age must have an adult older than age 24 present.

The Diocese has informed the Iowa Attorney General and law enforcement in Polk, Pottawattamie, and Scott counties of their report. There have been no further reports of misconduct by Father Grant received by the Diocese.