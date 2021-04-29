Father-daughter duo plan to canoe entire length of Mississippi River for record-breaking cause

Many people in the Quad Cities have been taking advantage of recent warmer temperatures by getting outside.

Last weekend, the Local 4 News crew spotted several people canoeing and kayaking on the Mississippi River.

A man in Minnesota and his daughter are taking that venture one step further in hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record.

KJ and Casey Millhone are canoeing the length of the river — a 2,300-mile journey.

They want to do it in 18 days or less with their two other teammates.

Their goal is to set a new record for the fastest time to paddle down the entire Mississippi River, which would reclaim the title KJ set in 1980.

If they succeed, KJ would be the oldest person to complete the trip at 62 years old.

Casey would be the youngest woman at their only mission.

Breaking the record isn’t the father-daughter duo’s only mission — they joined forces with the Mississippi River Network to raise awareness about protecting the waterway.

Last July, two disabled veterans canoed through the Quad Cities area from Minnesota on their way to the Gulf of Mexico with a goal to finish in 100 days.

