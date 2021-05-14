Father-daughter duo that paddled through QC by canoe reclaim world record

A father and daughter duo have beaten a Guinness World Record for canoeing the length of the Mississippi River.

Last month, KJ and Casey Millhone set out to achieve their goal of paddling down the entire river from their home state of Minnesota in under 18 days — a record previously set by KJ in 1980.

The duo made a stop in Port Byron as part of their 2,300-mile journey on April 29, where Local 4 News had a chance to catch up with Lisa Millhone about her husband and daughter’s progress.

“It really got my daughter intrigued, and so my daughter said, ‘You know, I think we need to get the record back. We need to break the record again,'” said Millhone. “So, they’re going together this time.”

As reported Monday, KJ and Casey reclaimed the record for the fastest time to paddle the entire length of the Mississippi River.

The duo completed the challenge in 17 days and 20 hours, beating the previous record of 18 days and four hours.

KJ, 62, is now the oldest person to complete the trip.

Casey, 20, is the youngest woman to complete the trip.

Breaking the record wasn’t their only mission — the duo also worked with the Mississippi River Network to raise awareness about protecting the waterway.