Father of alleged Dixon High School shooter accused of trying to hire a hitman

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — 49-year-old Matthew Milby, Sr. is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill two people, according to Dixon Police.

Police say they began investigating Milby in July of 2019 when they were contacted by an individual who said Milby tried to hire them to carry out two assassinations.

He was arrested on February 11 and charged with two counts of Solicitation of Murder for Hire.

Milby, Sr. was held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Milby, Sr.’s son, Matt Milby, is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School graduation practice and exchanging gunfire with the school resource officer Mark Dallas on May 16th, 2018.

The younger Milby was found unfit to stand trial in the case. The case is set to be reviewed on March 17, 2020.