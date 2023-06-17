We kicked of the weekend with warm temperatures and a lot of bright-sunny skies for the Quad Cities area. We can expect to have scattered showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms for Father’s Day Sunday.

Unfortunately, we have not had much rain in the area. The QC has now been placed into a moderate drought. Weather models are showing potential rainfall amount between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Looking back at climatology reports from the National Weather Service show that on Father’s Day back in June of 2021, the Quad Cities received 0.06” and June of 2020, only 0.02” of rain.

Hopefully this will be the year that the Quad Cities area receives over a tenth of an inch of rain to help the drought conditions.