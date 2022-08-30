Businesses in the QCA can compete to become the best of local brands.

Hy-Vee will host its Best of Local Brands Summit to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores across the Midwest. Since the summits began in 2021, more than 100 new brands have been selected and been made available to Hy-Vee customers, according to a release. The summit will have virtual interviews with selected suppliers November 2-4. Businesses will be considered for the following categories of retail-ready products:

Grocery

Deli

General merchandise

Frozen

Dairy

Health and beauty care.

Area businesses can submit applications for the Best of Local Brands Summit here. Submission deadline is September 12.