FBI asks for help on Breasia Terrell’s 11th birthday

Local News

by: Staff and wire reports

Posted: / Updated:

The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on Breasia Terrell on what is her 11th birthday.

The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information of Terrell, who has been missing since July 9.

Authorities say she was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father. Police have not made any arrests in the girl’s disappearance but have labeled the father of Breasia’s half-brother a person of interest.

The man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

