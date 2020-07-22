FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on Breasia Terrell’s disappearance

In a press conference held by the Davenport Police Department, it was announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $10,000 reward for information related to the disappearance of 10-year-old Davenport girl Breasia Terrell.

It’s been twelve days since anyone has seen or heard from her. She was last scene on July 10 on East 53rd Street in Davenport. Investigators say that’s when she was with 47-year-old Henry Dinkins. He’s considered a person of interest in the case. Dinkins is currently in jail on an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Today Davenport Police and the FBI briefed the media. Police said Dinkins is still the only person of interest in the case.

“We don’t leave anybody out whether it’s a person or a lead or a trail,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “We go where the investigation takes us. So certainly our mind isn’t made up by any means bu t we definitely wanted to get that information out to the community because it’s a strong enough lead that we need our community to help us with anything that they saw during that time frame.”

Police say there are no new key locations in their investigation at this time and add the FBI will continue to help in the investigation. Their agents have been helping with searches, reviewing cell phone records and are providing other technical and investigative sources.