We are roughly one step away from clearing one of the final hurdles to getting the youngest Americans vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, June 15, the FDA advisors voted unanimously in favor of authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six-months. The FDA authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children. After looking at the safety and effectiveness for the Pfizer and Moderna, the FDA found that both vaccines are highly effective and safe for children in this age group.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are just as affected by the pandemic as adults. Since the start of the pandemic, 13.5 million kids have been affected, with 32,000 hospitalized, and at least 1,200 who has died.

Local 4 News spoke with Janet Hill, of the Rock Island County Health Department. She said staff hope that some time over the weekend the CDC will look at the FDA’s recommendation and allow state health departments to begin giving vaccinations as early as next week.