Febric donation helps those helping others

UnityPoint management reached out to the community for help when it needed masks.

“We were looking to have over 8,000 masks donated,” says Mary Macumber-Schmidt, Trinity Director of Health Development. “We set the goal at 8,000 because we wanted to ensure that our healthcare heroes had two masks so they could wear one and launder one.”

So they called on the community.

And as they’ve done many times during this pandemic, the Million Mask Challenge group wanted to help, but they were missing something important.

“We were at a low point in the amount of fabric that we had,” says Stacie Kintigh, Million Mask Challenge organizer.

Enter Stephanie Soebbing. The owner of Quilt Addicts Anonymous donated all the fabric they needed, 660 yards.

“That was a massive amount of fabric,” says Soebbing. “And that would be a whole lot to ask people to donate from their own fabric stashes.”

A critical assist.

“If she had not stepped up, I cannot imagine how long it would have taken us,” adds Kintigh. “It would have been just waiting and relying on people being able to afford to go to Jo-Anns, ’cause that’s all that’s left out here locally. Finding the fabric would have been a struggle.”

But now it’s the complete opposite.

“After this last stretch of masks currently being made, we will have met that 8,000 masks goal,” says Macumber-Schmidt.

And it’s huge for so many on the frontlines.

“Here’s two masks that the community made for you. They want you to be safe. They want you to feel supported and I’m getting goosebumps even thinking about it because they just so appreciate knowing that the community is behind them,” adds Macumber-Schmidt.

The masks are being delivered this week.

You can join the Quad Cities Million Mask Challenge group on Facebook if you want to help.