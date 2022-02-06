February may be the shortest month of the year, but for Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia, there’s no shortage of fun.

Along with its usual amenities, the ski park has a flurry of activities and specials scheduled throughout the month of February to keep Quad Citians of all ages entertained.

College Night

  • Every Friday is College Night
    • Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25
    • 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Students with a school ID get:
    • 12-ounce Busch Light drafts for $1
    • $30 lift and rental (after 4 p.m.)
    • $50 lift and rental (all day)

National Pizza Day Special

  • Wednesday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day
  • A large pizza and four fountain drinks are $12

Sweetheart Special

  • Monday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day
  • Couples will get 2-for-1 lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons on Valentine’s Day

Twisted Rail Jam and King of the Hill

  • Saturday, Feb. 19
  • Exciting downhill events for local athletes to show off their tricks and jumps
  • $25 entry fee
  • Spectators welcome
  • Register here under “Special Events”

Presidents’ Day Weekend

  • Monday, Feb. 21, is Presidents’ Day
  • Snowstar is open for family-friendly fun during the four-day weekend
  • Buy lift tickets here

Tubing

  • Race family and friends down the snow-covered tubing hill, and then hitch a ride on Snowstar’s state-of-the-art magic carpet lift to do it all again
  • Learn more about tubing here

Follow Snowstar on Facebook for updates.

