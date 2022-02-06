February may be the shortest month of the year, but for Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia, there’s no shortage of fun.
Along with its usual amenities, the ski park has a flurry of activities and specials scheduled throughout the month of February to keep Quad Citians of all ages entertained.
College Night
- Every Friday is College Night
- Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25
- 6 to 9 p.m.
- Students with a school ID get:
- 12-ounce Busch Light drafts for $1
- $30 lift and rental (after 4 p.m.)
- $50 lift and rental (all day)
National Pizza Day Special
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day
- A large pizza and four fountain drinks are $12
Sweetheart Special
- Monday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day
- Couples will get 2-for-1 lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons on Valentine’s Day
Twisted Rail Jam and King of the Hill
- Saturday, Feb. 19
- Exciting downhill events for local athletes to show off their tricks and jumps
- $25 entry fee
- Spectators welcome
- Register here under “Special Events”
Presidents’ Day Weekend
- Monday, Feb. 21, is Presidents’ Day
- Snowstar is open for family-friendly fun during the four-day weekend
- Buy lift tickets here
Tubing
- Race family and friends down the snow-covered tubing hill, and then hitch a ride on Snowstar’s state-of-the-art magic carpet lift to do it all again
- Learn more about tubing here
