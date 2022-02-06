February may be the shortest month of the year, but for Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia, there’s no shortage of fun.

Along with its usual amenities, the ski park has a flurry of activities and specials scheduled throughout the month of February to keep Quad Citians of all ages entertained.

College Night

Every Friday is College Night Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 6 to 9 p.m.

Students with a school ID get: 12-ounce Busch Light drafts for $1 $30 lift and rental (after 4 p.m.) $50 lift and rental (all day)



National Pizza Day Special

Wednesday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day

A large pizza and four fountain drinks are $12

Sweetheart Special

Monday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day

Couples will get 2-for-1 lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons on Valentine’s Day

Twisted Rail Jam and King of the Hill

Saturday, Feb. 19

Exciting downhill events for local athletes to show off their tricks and jumps

$25 entry fee

Spectators welcome

Register here under “Special Events”

Presidents’ Day Weekend

Monday, Feb. 21, is Presidents’ Day

Snowstar is open for family-friendly fun during the four-day weekend

Buy lift tickets here

Tubing

Race family and friends down the snow-covered tubing hill , and then hitch a ride on Snowstar’s state-of-the-art magic carpet lift to do it all again

Learn more about tubing here

Follow Snowstar on Facebook for updates.

