An economic researcher for the Chicago Federal Reserve says inflation is being brought under control. Ellen Rissman made the remarks to a group of local business leaders at the Quad Cities Business Journal’s Mid-Year Economic Review at Bally’s in Rock Island.

She shared data that suggests inflation is easing and could keep the economy out of a recession. More interest rate increases are still possible. She expects people buying on credit to pay more.

“That will weigh on people’s spending patterns,” Rissman said. “It’ll have more of an impact on big ticket items like buying a new home with higher mortgage rates. Car financing is going to be more costly.”

The Fed is also watching the labor market trying to balance inflation and interest rates in a way that maintains job growth.