Federal courthouse eyes return to Rock Island

Nearly three years after the United States Courthouse in Rock Island shut down, a move to bring a federal courthouse back is being made.

According to documents obtained by Local 4 News, the U.S. government is seeking to lease offices in Rock Island.

A contract was awarded on July 12 to Rock Island Investors LLC valued at about $50 million.

It would bring in new tax revenue for the city.

“They’re looking at a $20+ million project — which is a large project — which should be a fair amount of property taxes going to the schools, the county, the city,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said. “It will be very helpful throughout the community.”

The City of Rock Island is hoping a deal will be made with a developer within the next one or two weeks.