Federal eviction moratorium ending July 31, Illinois state eviction moratorium ending July 24

Renters in Illinois and Iowa who have been taking advantage of the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium need to be able to pay their landlords soon, and it’s even sooner for Illinois residents.

The federal eviction moratorium ends on July 31, but the Illinois state eviction moratorium ends a week earlier on July 24. This means that starting the day after those dates, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants who are not paying rent.

Congress adopted the federal eviction moratorium to help people struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the moratoriums ending, judges are expecting an influx of evictions in the coming weeks.

However, there are programs in Rock Island County to help renters and landlords when the moratorium ends. One of those is the Project NOW eviction diversion program, which you can find out more about through information right here.