A new program for renewable energy in rural Illinois will help people and companies save and create enough energy to power over 7,200 homes.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced investments to help lower energy costs for northwestern Illinois farmers and small businesses and strengthen the energy grid in rural areas.

“I’m proud to announce critical investments coming to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District to strengthen our rural communities, lower costs for farmers and small business owners, and ensure our region is sustainable for generations to come,” said Sorensen. “I’ll keep working to protect and expand programs like these that make sure our hometowns don’t get left behind while helping families keep up with rising costs.”

This announcement comes as part of the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which provides funding to eligible individuals and companies to implement renewable energy projects and make energy efficiency improvements.

Part of the funding includes $25 million in loan guarantees to help Earp Solar, LLC. build a utility-scale solar field just outside of Monmouth. In its first year, the solar field is expected to generate enough energy to power 7,238 homes and will support the existing power grid in the region.

Over $570,000 in funding is being awarded to 10 rural and small businesses and agriculture producers to help them implement new energy technologies and lower energy costs, including:

$24,336 for William Endress in Galva

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 29 kilowatt (kW) solar array to help power the farm. Endress is a grain farmer in Galva. This project will save the farm over $4,500 per year in energy costs and will replace 34,998 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power three homes.

$94,284 for Frank Hopkins Jr. in Gilson

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 58 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Hopkins’ grain farm. It will save Hopkins over $8,100 per year in energy costs and will replace 80,996 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power seven homes.

$48,470 for Michael Allen Lundeen in Altona

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 47 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Lundeen’s grain farm. This project will save Lundeen over $6,500 per year in utility costs and will replace 67,158 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power six homes.

$55,988 for Verla Dew Farm Company in Galva

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 37 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Verla Dew Farm Company. This project will save the company over $5,600 per year in energy costs and will replace 48,119 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power four homes.

$31,080 for Benjamin Olson in Alexis

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 30 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Benjamin Olson’s grain and livestock farm. This project will save Olson over $2,800 per year in energy costs and will replace 28,803 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power two homes.

$21,641 for Alton Irrigation INC, in Rock Falls

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 16 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Alton Irrigation Inc. This project will save the company over $1,900 per year in energy costs and will replace 22,275 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power two homes.

$69,230 for Angie Smith in Fulton

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 59 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Angie Smith’s grain farm. This project will save Smith over $8,000 per year in energy costs and will replace 62,018 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power five homes.

$25,231 for Edward Larson in Prophetstown

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 20 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Edward Larson’s farmland rental business. This project will save Larson over $3,100 per year in energy costs and will replace 26,150 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power two homes.

$34,266 for Steven Heun in Fulton

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 22 kilowatt (kW) and 21 kW solar array for Steven L. Heun’s grain farm. This project will save Heun over $5,000 per year in energy costs and will replace 47,094 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power four homes.

$168, 296 for Steven Naftzger in Erie

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an 84 kilowatt (kW), 22 kW and 13 kW solar arrays to help power grain farmer Steven Naftzger farm in Erie. This project will save Naftzger over $12,200 per year and will replace 162,341 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, enough energy to power 14 homes.

For more information on the REAP program, click here.