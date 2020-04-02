1  of  5
Federal funds on the way, business owners ready for financial boost

Many small businesses are eager for financial assistance to keep their operation running.

They can soon turn to loans and grants for relief.

Thursday, Apr. 2, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual presentation to inform business owners on new financial assistance programs.

The federal government is accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications for businesses as soon as Friday.

The Small Business Development Center is partnering with the QC Chamber to help business owners prepare their paperwork.

SBDC offers free resources to assist. You can contact them here: http://iowasbdc.org/regional-center/davenport/

