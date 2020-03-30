Federal government sent surgical masks instead of N95 masks: Illinois governor

Illinois Gov. Pritzker called out the federal government on Monday for sending out surgical masks instead of N95 masks that the state government had requested.

“My team is sorting through the shipment of 300,000 N95 masks that the White House personally told me, would be sent to our state,” Pritzker said on Monday’s daily press briefing.

“And while we do not have a final count on this yet, I can say with certainty that what they sent were not the N95 masks that were promised, but instead were surgical masks which is not what we asked for,” he added.

Pritzker also called the third shipment (received on Sunday, March 29th) of PPE supplies smaller than the first two supplies. The supply also does not match the numbers of PPE requested.

The state is expecting to receive shipments of 5.5 million N95 masks and 5.55 million surgical masks from state executed contracts by the end of the week, according to Pritzker.

“And shortly after that, we will see an additional 500,000 KN95 masks, 10,000 infrared thermometers, and four million surgical masks with more contracts signed, sealed, and scheduled for delivery over the subsequent weeks,” he added.

Illinois is among the many states who have been asking the federal government for more PPE supplies for its hospitals and medical professionals.

Thanks to Illinois manufacturers, private & public donations, experienced public servants inside federal agencies & the military, the incredible pursuit of the supply chain by my admin — Illinois is acquiring PPE to compensate for what we haven’t received in our federal requests. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 23, 2020

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋



I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

Michigan received a shipment of close to 113,000 N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile on March 28th.